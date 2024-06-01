The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Stock Position Increased by Peterson Financial Group Inc.

Peterson Financial Group Inc. grew its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 45.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,977 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 4,371 shares during the period. Peterson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $103.10. The company had a trading volume of 26,987,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,896,764. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $97.66 and its 200-day moving average is $95.48. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.65 and a fifty-two week high of $104.98.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $12.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.48 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 64.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. This is a positive change from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.22%.

TJX Companies announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 28th that permits the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the apparel and home fashions retailer to repurchase up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TJX shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Evercore ISI set a $113.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $114.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.05.

In other news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 20,332 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $2,033,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 110,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,089,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.17, for a total transaction of $2,043,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 571,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,354,191.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 20,332 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $2,033,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 110,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,089,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 70,003 shares of company stock worth $7,040,541. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

