The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Sold by Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. cut its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,270 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 409 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 16.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 47,568 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $12,132,000 after acquiring an additional 6,639 shares during the period. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,444,000. AIA Group Ltd lifted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 16,312 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,088,000 after purchasing an additional 2,810 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter valued at $4,517,000. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 182.2% during the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 10,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,337,000 after buying an additional 6,909 shares in the last quarter. 77.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Sherwin-Williams

In other news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.87, for a total value of $529,653.81. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,935,302.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SHW. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $312.00 to $402.00 in a report on Thursday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $344.41.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SHW traded up $1.75 during trading on Friday, reaching $303.80. 5,374,153 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,520,693. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $316.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $310.24. The firm has a market cap of $77.03 billion, a PE ratio of 32.39, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.18. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12 month low of $224.40 and a 12 month high of $348.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 73.74% and a net margin of 10.52%. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.04 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $0.715 dividend. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is currently 30.49%.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

