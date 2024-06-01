The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Acquired by Qtron Investments LLC

Qtron Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 32.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 958 shares during the quarter. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gold Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at $114,000. Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $366,000. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth about $440,000. Isthmus Partners LLC raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 80,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,470,000 after purchasing an additional 15,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 85,000.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares during the period. 83.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on PNC. Bank of America raised their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $184.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $171.00 to $162.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $152.00 price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.02.

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

PNC stock traded up $3.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $157.39. The stock had a trading volume of 2,894,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,323,504. The stock has a market cap of $62.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $155.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.01. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.40 and a 1-year high of $162.24.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.01. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.98 earnings per share. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 12th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.06%.

Insider Transactions at The PNC Financial Services Group

In related news, EVP Richard Kevin Bynum sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.87, for a total transaction of $132,489.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $545,856.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

