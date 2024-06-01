The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) Shares Sold by Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC

Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC trimmed its stake in shares of The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Free Report) by 18.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,314,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 521,962 shares during the quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC owned approximately 1.07% of Macerich worth $35,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Macerich by 36.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 6,588 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Macerich during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Atria Investments Inc acquired a new stake in Macerich during the third quarter worth about $1,162,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Macerich in the third quarter worth about $396,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Macerich by 91.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 221,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after acquiring an additional 105,663 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Macerich alerts:

Macerich Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MAC traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.12. 1,821,555 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,048,637. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of -9.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The Macerich Company has a fifty-two week low of $9.21 and a fifty-two week high of $17.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.30.

Macerich Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Macerich

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -43.59%.

In other Macerich news, insider Ann C. Menard bought 4,865 shares of Macerich stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.40 per share, for a total transaction of $74,921.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 20,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,748.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Ann C. Menard purchased 4,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.40 per share, with a total value of $74,921.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 20,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,748.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Doug J. Healey acquired 7,500 shares of Macerich stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.20 per share, with a total value of $114,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,193,002.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 163,365 shares of company stock valued at $2,358,681 and sold 122,964 shares valued at $2,080,030. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank downgraded Macerich from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, May 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Macerich from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Macerich from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Compass Point reduced their target price on shares of Macerich from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Macerich from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $17.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.71.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MAC

Macerich Profile

(Free Report)

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). As a leading owner, operator and developer of high-quality retail real estate in densely populated and attractive U.S. markets, Macerich's portfolio is concentrated in California, the Pacific Northwest, Phoenix/Scottsdale, and the Metro New York to Washington, DC corridor.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Macerich Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macerich and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.