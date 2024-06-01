The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) Short Interest Up 30.0% in May

The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 229,500 shares, an increase of 30.0% from the April 30th total of 176,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 94,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of The Hackett Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,995,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,480,000 after acquiring an additional 61,635 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in The Hackett Group by 0.6% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 601,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,035,000 after purchasing an additional 3,666 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in The Hackett Group by 15.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 576,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,589,000 after purchasing an additional 76,000 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in The Hackett Group by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 488,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,873,000 after purchasing an additional 56,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in The Hackett Group by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 337,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,682,000 after purchasing an additional 4,839 shares during the period. 78.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on HCKT shares. Craig Hallum upgraded The Hackett Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of The Hackett Group in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of The Hackett Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th.

The Hackett Group Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HCKT traded up $0.32 on Friday, hitting $22.31. 127,189 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,923. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.46 and its 200 day moving average is $22.97. The company has a market capitalization of $615.98 million, a PE ratio of 17.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.87. The Hackett Group has a 1-year low of $19.09 and a 1-year high of $26.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $75.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.85 million. The Hackett Group had a return on equity of 40.62% and a net margin of 11.48%. Sell-side analysts predict that The Hackett Group will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

The Hackett Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st. The Hackett Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.92%.

About The Hackett Group

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as an intellectual property-based executive advisory, strategic consulting, and digital transformation company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Strategy & Business Transformation, Oracle Solutions, and SAP Solutions.

