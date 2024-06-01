The Goldman Sachs Group Trims The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) Target Price to $1.00

The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS – Free Report) had its target price decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $2.00 to $1.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

TCS opened at $0.67 on Tuesday. The Container Store Group has a 12 month low of $0.65 and a 12 month high of $3.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $33.69 million, a P/E ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.42.

The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $206.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.18 million. The Container Store Group had a negative return on equity of 7.40% and a negative net margin of 12.18%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Container Store Group will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCS. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in The Container Store Group during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Platform Technology Partners bought a new position in The Container Store Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in The Container Store Group by 68.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 111,109 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 44,976 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in The Container Store Group during the 1st quarter valued at $490,000. Finally, Zazove Associates LLC bought a new position in The Container Store Group during the 4th quarter valued at $621,000. 67.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Container Store Group, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of organizing solutions, custom spaces, and in-home organizing services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, The Container Store and Elfa. Its stores provide custom space offerings; countertop organizers, cosmetic and jewelry organizers, shower and bathtub organizers, drawer organization, and cabinet storage products; closets; and ventilated and solid shelving and drawer components and systems, wall and door rack solutions, accessories, utility and garage systems, and sliding doors.

