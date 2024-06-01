The Goldman Sachs Group Trims The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) Target Price to $1.00

The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS – Free Report) had its target price decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $2.00 to $1.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.
The Container Store Group Price Performance
TCS opened at $0.67 on Tuesday. The Container Store Group has a 12 month low of $0.65 and a 12 month high of $3.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $33.69 million, a P/E ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.42.
The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $206.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.18 million. The Container Store Group had a negative return on equity of 7.40% and a negative net margin of 12.18%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Container Store Group will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Container Store Group
About The Container Store Group
The Container Store Group, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of organizing solutions, custom spaces, and in-home organizing services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, The Container Store and Elfa. Its stores provide custom space offerings; countertop organizers, cosmetic and jewelry organizers, shower and bathtub organizers, drawer organization, and cabinet storage products; closets; and ventilated and solid shelving and drawer components and systems, wall and door rack solutions, accessories, utility and garage systems, and sliding doors.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than The Container Store Group
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- Foot Locker’s Quarter Sends Doubters Running
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- Costco Wholesale Can Hit New Highs; A Rebound Is Coming
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- Chevron Eyes Hess, Exxon Resists: Here’s the Trade
Receive News & Ratings for The Container Store Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Container Store Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.