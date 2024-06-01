The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Shares Purchased by Axiom Investors LLC DE

Axiom Investors LLC DE lifted its stake in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Free Report) by 142.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 187,345 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 110,177 shares during the quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE’s holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $21,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baron Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Ensign Group by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Ensign Group by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in The Ensign Group by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Connable Office Inc. increased its stake in The Ensign Group by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 3,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. 96.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of The Ensign Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of The Ensign Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of The Ensign Group from $112.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.60.

The Ensign Group Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ENSG traded up $2.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $121.24. The stock had a trading volume of 444,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,105. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.14 and a 1 year high of $127.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $119.29 and its 200-day moving average is $116.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.95.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 17.60%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Research analysts predict that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Ensign Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 31st were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.32%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ann Scott Blouin sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.47, for a total value of $40,764.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,329,632.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Beverly B. Wittekind sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.65, for a total value of $1,216,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,611,994.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ann Scott Blouin sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.47, for a total transaction of $40,764.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,329,632.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,813 shares of company stock worth $2,024,703. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

The Ensign Group Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services. It operates through two segments: Skilled Services and Standard Bearer. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

