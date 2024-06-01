The Berkeley Group (LON:BKG) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4,765.95

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (LON:BKG – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 4,765.95 ($60.87) and traded as high as GBX 5,210 ($66.54). The Berkeley Group shares last traded at GBX 5,190 ($66.28), with a volume of 221,882 shares changing hands.

BKG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of The Berkeley Group to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered The Berkeley Group to an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 4,950 ($63.22) target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 4,614.86 ($58.94).

The firm has a market capitalization of £5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,244.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.49, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 3.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 4,893.06 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 4,772.47.

In other news, insider Sarah Sands bought 319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 4,698 ($60.00) per share, with a total value of £14,986.62 ($19,140.00). 4.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development and ancillary activities in the United Kingdom. The company is involved in land selling activities. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, and St William brand names.

