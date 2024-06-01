The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) Short Interest Up 17.4% in May

The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,140,000 shares, an increase of 17.4% from the April 30th total of 5,230,000 shares. Currently, 12.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 737,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.3 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Jennifer F. Terry sold 11,256 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.18, for a total transaction of $362,218.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $491,131.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Stephanie B. Mudick purchased 2,000 shares of Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.11 per share, for a total transaction of $74,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,172,082.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jennifer F. Terry sold 11,256 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.18, for a total transaction of $362,218.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $491,131.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 6,191 shares of company stock worth $214,194 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bancorp

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Bancorp by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 20,853 shares of the bank’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its holdings in Bancorp by 0.5% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 67,251 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,251,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Bancorp by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 28,396 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Bancorp by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 33,390 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Bancorp by 3.6% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 15,703 shares of the bank’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. 96.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Bancorp from $52.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 5th.

Bancorp Trading Up 3.9 %

Shares of TBBK traded up $1.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.59. 512,488 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 477,661. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $29.92 and a fifty-two week high of $47.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.68 and a 200-day moving average of $37.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 1.43.

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.06. Bancorp had a net margin of 31.40% and a return on equity of 26.32%. The company had revenue of $123.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Bancorp will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Bancorp Bank, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, time, money market, and commercial accounts; overdrafts; and certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

