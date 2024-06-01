The a2 Milk Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ACOPF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

The a2 Milk Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ACOPF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 651,300 shares, a drop of 24.7% from the April 30th total of 864,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 814.1 days.

a2 Milk Price Performance

OTCMKTS ACOPF opened at $4.47 on Friday. a2 Milk has a 1 year low of $2.36 and a 1 year high of $4.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.00 and its 200 day moving average is $3.39.

About a2 Milk

The a2 Milk Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, sells A2 protein type branded milk and related products in Australia, New Zealand, China, other Asian countries, and the United States. The company also engages in the manufacturing and sale of nutritional and commodity products. It offers its products under the a2 Milk and a2 Platinum brands.

