TFO Wealth Partners LLC Increases Stake in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) by 81,200.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,626 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,624 shares during the quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 1.5% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,184 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 11.0% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 62,233 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,605,000 after purchasing an additional 6,190 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 145.4% in the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,163 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 6,022 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 15.0% in the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,613 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC grew its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 4.2% in the third quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 24,578 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,188,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the period. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comfort Systems USA Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FIX opened at $327.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $319.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $261.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.69 billion, a PE ratio of 32.41 and a beta of 1.20. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 1 year low of $144.45 and a 1 year high of $352.45.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

Comfort Systems USA ( NYSE:FIX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.43. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 6.51%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. This is an increase from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Comfort Systems USA’s payout ratio is currently 11.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on FIX shares. StockNews.com lowered Comfort Systems USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 25th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Comfort Systems USA from $200.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Comfort Systems USA from $208.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Comfort Systems USA

In other Comfort Systems USA news, Director Vance W. Tang sold 988 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.00, for a total value of $338,884.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,173 shares in the company, valued at $3,832,339. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Darcy Anderson sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.90, for a total value of $1,207,150.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,879,120.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Vance W. Tang sold 988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.00, for a total value of $338,884.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,832,339. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,288 shares of company stock worth $3,648,994 over the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

