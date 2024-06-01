TFO Wealth Partners LLC Increases Position in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN)

TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Free Report) by 132,500.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,978 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,975 shares during the period. TFO Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 87.1% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 49,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,328,000 after purchasing an additional 23,149 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply during the fourth quarter worth $2,439,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 662,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,665,000 after buying an additional 27,185 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 30,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,382,000 after acquiring an additional 6,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the 3rd quarter worth $6,442,000. 98.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Beacon Roofing Supply news, EVP Christopher Carl Nelson sold 3,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.87, for a total transaction of $306,767.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,521.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Christopher Carl Nelson sold 3,268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.87, for a total value of $306,767.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,521.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason L. Taylor sold 1,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $171,475.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,445. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BECN opened at $97.06 on Friday. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.42 and a 1 year high of $103.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $96.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.03.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 26.39%. Analysts anticipate that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 7.81 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BECN. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.45.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers in the United States and Canada. The company offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

