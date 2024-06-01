TFO Wealth Partners LLC Has $358,000 Stock Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 68,133.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares during the period. TFO Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WM. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management in the 3rd quarter worth $634,000. Atria Investments Inc lifted its position in Waste Management by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 24,858 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,789,000 after buying an additional 1,598 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in Waste Management by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,064,000 after buying an additional 2,429 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Waste Management by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 6,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,011,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial LLC lifted its position in Waste Management by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 2,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. 80.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on WM shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $207.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group cut shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $190.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Waste Management from $207.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Waste Management from $215.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Waste Management from $211.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.61.

Waste Management Price Performance

WM stock opened at $210.73 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $209.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $194.93. The company has a market capitalization of $84.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.49, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $149.71 and a 52-week high of $214.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 38.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.31 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.10%.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

