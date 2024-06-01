TFO Wealth Partners LLC Buys 3,273 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 109,100.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,276 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,273 shares during the quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 100.0% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 218 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 79.3% during the 4th quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 242 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Karthik Kuppusamy sold 1,760 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $246,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,880,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Performance

DGX opened at $141.97 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $135.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.28. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1 year low of $119.59 and a 1 year high of $145.62. The stock has a market cap of $15.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.18. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Quest Diagnostics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is 38.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Leerink Partnrs reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Quest Diagnostics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.67.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

