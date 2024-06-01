TFO Wealth Partners LLC Boosts Position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 1,240.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,356 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,031 shares during the quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter valued at $983,000. Dearborn Partners LLC increased its position in WEC Energy Group by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 582,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,022,000 after acquiring an additional 131,797 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in WEC Energy Group by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 316,255 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,391,000 after acquiring an additional 19,867 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL increased its position in WEC Energy Group by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 428,408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,059,000 after acquiring an additional 14,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in WEC Energy Group by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 37,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,162,000 after acquiring an additional 9,526 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.20% of the company’s stock.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

WEC Energy Group Price Performance

Shares of WEC Energy Group stock opened at $81.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $81.91 and a 200 day moving average of $81.59. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.13 and a 12 month high of $93.37. The firm has a market cap of $25.59 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

WEC Energy Group Dividend Announcement

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.07. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 16.67%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.835 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 13th. This represents a $3.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on WEC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $90.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Scotiabank cut their price target on WEC Energy Group from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays cut their price target on WEC Energy Group from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.29.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.