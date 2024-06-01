Texas Pacific Land Co. (TPL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.17 on June 17th

Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 6th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of 1.17 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, June 17th. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This is a boost from Texas Pacific Land’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17.

Texas Pacific Land has raised its dividend by an average of 9.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Texas Pacific Land has a payout ratio of 21.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Texas Pacific Land to earn $22.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.0%.

Texas Pacific Land Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of TPL stock opened at $614.31 on Friday. Texas Pacific Land has a 1 year low of $422.07 and a 1 year high of $666.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $592.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $545.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.63 and a beta of 1.59.

Insider Transactions at Texas Pacific Land

Texas Pacific Land ( NYSE:TPL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $4.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.58 by $0.39. Texas Pacific Land had a net margin of 65.74% and a return on equity of 43.16%. The firm had revenue of $174.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Texas Pacific Land will post 20.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Eric L. Oliver purchased 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $540.24 per share, with a total value of $162,073.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 393,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $212,477,703. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 490 shares of company stock valued at $269,829. Company insiders own 20.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on TPL. StockNews.com lowered shares of Texas Pacific Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. BWS Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $917.00 price target on shares of Texas Pacific Land in a research note on Friday, May 10th.

About Texas Pacific Land

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company owns a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres, total of approximately 195,000 NRA located in the western part of Texas.

