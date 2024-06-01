Texas Pacific Land Co. (TPL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.17 on June 17th

Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 6th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of 1.17 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, June 17th. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This is a boost from Texas Pacific Land’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17.
Texas Pacific Land has raised its dividend by an average of 9.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Texas Pacific Land has a payout ratio of 21.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Texas Pacific Land to earn $22.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.0%.
Texas Pacific Land Trading Down 0.0 %
Shares of TPL stock opened at $614.31 on Friday. Texas Pacific Land has a 1 year low of $422.07 and a 1 year high of $666.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $592.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $545.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.63 and a beta of 1.59.
Insider Transactions at Texas Pacific Land
In other news, Director Eric L. Oliver purchased 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $540.24 per share, with a total value of $162,073.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 393,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $212,477,703. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 490 shares of company stock valued at $269,829. Company insiders own 20.04% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages recently commented on TPL. StockNews.com lowered shares of Texas Pacific Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. BWS Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $917.00 price target on shares of Texas Pacific Land in a research note on Friday, May 10th.
About Texas Pacific Land
Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company owns a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres, total of approximately 195,000 NRA located in the western part of Texas.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Texas Pacific Land
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/27 – 5/31
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- Foot Locker’s Quarter Sends Doubters Running
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- Costco Wholesale Can Hit New Highs; A Rebound Is Coming
Receive News & Ratings for Texas Pacific Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Pacific Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.