Texas Capital Texas Equity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:TXS) Shares Down 1.2%

Texas Capital Texas Equity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:TXS – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 1.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $28.22 and last traded at $28.28. 465 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 2,895 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.61.

Texas Capital Texas Equity Index ETF Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.70. The company has a market capitalization of $22.50 million, a PE ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 0.94.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Texas Capital Texas Equity Index ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Texas Capital Texas Equity Index ETF stock. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Texas Equity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:TXS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

About Texas Capital Texas Equity Index ETF

The Texas Capital Texas Equity Index ETF (TXS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Texas Capital Texas Equity index. The fund seeks to track a tier-weighted-equity index comprised of companies headquartered in Texas. The fund invests in various industries, sectors, and sizes TXS was launched on Jul 12, 2023 and is issued by Texas Capital.

