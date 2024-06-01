Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (TCBIO) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 3rd

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBIO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.3594 per share on Monday, June 17th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd.
Texas Capital Bancshares Stock Up 3.0 %
NASDAQ:TCBIO opened at $19.67 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.31. Texas Capital Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $15.52 and a fifty-two week high of $21.19.
Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Texas Capital Bancshares
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/27 – 5/31
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- Foot Locker’s Quarter Sends Doubters Running
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- Costco Wholesale Can Hit New Highs; A Rebound Is Coming
Receive News & Ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.