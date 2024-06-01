Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) Stake Cut by Makena Capital Management LLC

Makena Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 119,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,630 shares during the quarter. Makena Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Terreno Realty were worth $7,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT increased its stake in Terreno Realty by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 6,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 5,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Terreno Realty by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp grew its stake in Terreno Realty by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 15,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in Terreno Realty by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 12,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter.

Get Terreno Realty alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TRNO shares. StockNews.com lowered Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $57.00 target price (down from $67.00) on shares of Terreno Realty in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Terreno Realty in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Terreno Realty from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.22.

Terreno Realty Stock Performance

Terreno Realty stock traded up $0.47 on Friday, reaching $56.58. 1,717,771 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 690,184. The stock has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of 29.51, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.28. Terreno Realty Co. has a twelve month low of $50.42 and a twelve month high of $66.63. The company has a current ratio of 10.17, a quick ratio of 10.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Terreno Realty Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. Terreno Realty’s payout ratio is 93.75%.

Terreno Realty Company Profile

(Free Report)

Terreno Realty Corporation (Terreno, and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRNO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Terreno Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terreno Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.