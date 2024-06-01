Terna S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TERRF) Short Interest Up 20.1% in May

Terna S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TERRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,278,400 shares, an increase of 20.1% from the April 30th total of 15,224,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 182,784.0 days.
Terna Stock Performance
TERRF remained flat at $8.39 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,536. Terna has a 52 week low of $7.18 and a 52 week high of $8.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.93.
Terna Company Profile
