Terna S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TERRF) Short Interest Up 20.1% in May

Terna S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TERRF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,278,400 shares, an increase of 20.1% from the April 30th total of 15,224,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 182,784.0 days.

Terna Stock Performance

TERRF remained flat at $8.39 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,536. Terna has a 52 week low of $7.18 and a 52 week high of $8.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.93.

Terna Company Profile

Featured Stories

Terna S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides electricity transmission and dispatching services in Italy, other Euro-area countries, and internationally. It operates through Regulated, Non-Regulated, and International segments. The company is involved in the design, construction, management, development, operation, and maintenance of national transmission grid; dispatching and metering; and construction of storage systems.

