Tenon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNON) Short Interest Update

Tenon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNON – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,800 shares, an increase of 43.3% from the April 30th total of 20,800 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 238,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Tenon Medical from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th.

Get Tenon Medical alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TNON

Tenon Medical Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TNON remained flat at $0.70 during trading on Friday. 4,595 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,451. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.25. Tenon Medical has a 52-week low of $0.69 and a 52-week high of $13.70. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 2.21.

Tenon Medical (NASDAQ:TNON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter. Tenon Medical had a negative return on equity of 1,267.31% and a negative net margin of 445.77%. The business had revenue of $0.72 million during the quarter.

Tenon Medical Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tenon Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the development of surgical implant systems to treat severe lower back pain in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company offers CATAMARAN SI-Joint Fusion System to fuse sacroiliac joints (SI-Joints) to treat SI-Joint dysfunction that often causes severe lower back pain; and features fixation device that passes through the axial and sagittal planes of the ilium and sacrum, as well as transfixes the SI joints.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tenon Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenon Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.