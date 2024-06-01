Tectonic Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TECTP) Short Interest Down 25.0% in May

Tectonic Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TECTP – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the April 30th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Tectonic Financial Stock Performance

Shares of TECTP traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.23. The stock had a trading volume of 190 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,989. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.17. Tectonic Financial has a 1-year low of $9.80 and a 1-year high of $11.68.

Tectonic Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd were paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.80%.

About Tectonic Financial

Tectonic Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, provides banking and financial products and services to high net worth individuals, small businesses, and institutions in the United States. It offers commercial and consumer banking services, such as demand deposits, regular savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit; commercial and real estate loans, dental loans, commercial real estate, construction loans, and consumer installment loans; and wealth management and trust services.

