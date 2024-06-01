TD Cowen Lowers Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX) Price Target to $15.00

Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX – Free Report) had its target price cut by TD Cowen from $26.00 to $15.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating and issued a $10.00 price target (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Veradigm in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Veradigm in a research note on Saturday, May 25th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Veradigm currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Veradigm stock opened at $9.50 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.01. Veradigm has a fifty-two week low of $5.01 and a fifty-two week high of $14.09.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDRX. Tyro Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veradigm during the 1st quarter worth about $9,055,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Veradigm in the 1st quarter valued at about $385,000. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Veradigm in the 1st quarter worth about $83,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Veradigm by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,275,875 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $149,754,000 after purchasing an additional 95,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Veradigm by 117.8% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,806,297 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $60,908,000 after purchasing an additional 3,140,483 shares during the period.

Veradigm Inc, a healthcare technology company, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

