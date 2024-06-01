TD Cowen Initiates Coverage on Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC)

TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $60.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on NSSC. Imperial Capital downgraded shares of Napco Security Technologies from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Napco Security Technologies from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Craig Hallum reiterated a buy rating and issued a $65.00 target price (up from $50.00) on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a report on Friday, May 24th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Napco Security Technologies in a report on Friday, April 26th. They set a buy rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut Napco Security Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $49.43.

NSSC opened at $49.65 on Tuesday. Napco Security Technologies has a 52 week low of $17.76 and a 52 week high of $52.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.12 and a beta of 1.51.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $49.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.16 million. Napco Security Technologies had a return on equity of 30.50% and a net margin of 25.58%. Napco Security Technologies’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Napco Security Technologies will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Napco Security Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.75%.

In other Napco Security Technologies news, CEO Richard Soloway sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.20, for a total transaction of $11,050,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,406,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,145,642. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 332.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 14,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the period. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

