TD Cowen Begins Coverage on Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP)

TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $452.00 price objective on the stock.

MEDP has been the subject of several other research reports. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Medpace from $453.00 to $464.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Medpace from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $340.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Mizuho began coverage on Medpace in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $435.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Medpace from $446.00 to $454.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Medpace in a research note on Monday, March 18th. They issued a hold rating and a $395.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $443.14.

Medpace Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ MEDP opened at $386.34 on Wednesday. Medpace has a 12 month low of $202.02 and a 12 month high of $421.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.38, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $394.11 and a 200-day moving average of $349.59.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.75. Medpace had a return on equity of 59.74% and a net margin of 15.92%. The company had revenue of $511.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.27 earnings per share. Medpace’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Medpace will post 11.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Medpace

In other Medpace news, VP Susan E. Burwig sold 102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.00, for a total value of $41,106.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,181 shares in the company, valued at $6,117,943. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $408.71, for a total transaction of $10,217,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,733,019 shares in the company, valued at $1,934,432,195.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Susan E. Burwig sold 102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.00, for a total value of $41,106.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,117,943. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 154,973 shares of company stock worth $63,476,175. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Medpace

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Medpace by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,556,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,626,000 after acquiring an additional 142,591 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its holdings in Medpace by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 652,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,975,000 after purchasing an additional 43,197 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Medpace by 67.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 611,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,159,000 after purchasing an additional 246,775 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Medpace by 22.9% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 574,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,042,000 after purchasing an additional 107,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Medpace by 312.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 421,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,013,000 after purchasing an additional 319,210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Medpace Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

See Also

