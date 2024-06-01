Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Bought by Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,994 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,306 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $5,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 5,339 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Target by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,130 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC increased its position in Target by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 7,715 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,099,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Target by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 7,059 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Target by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 5,704 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TGT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Target from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Target from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Target from $176.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Target from $209.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Target from $178.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Target has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.41.

Target Stock Up 4.2 %

NYSE TGT traded up $6.29 on Friday, reaching $156.16. The company had a trading volume of 7,500,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,332,817. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.27. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $102.93 and a 1 year high of $181.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $162.94 and a 200-day moving average of $150.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.24 billion, a PE ratio of 17.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.16.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The retailer reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.02). Target had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 31.91%. The firm had revenue of $24.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. Target’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.38%.

Insider Activity at Target

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.52, for a total value of $7,538,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 346,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,115,870.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.52, for a total transaction of $7,538,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 346,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,115,870.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.88, for a total transaction of $786,048.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,576,658.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,600 shares of company stock valued at $8,819,598. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Featured Stories

