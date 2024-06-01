Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Shares Purchased by Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 21.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,355 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,689 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. owned 0.06% of Take-Two Interactive Software worth $16,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TTWO. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the fourth quarter worth about $350,811,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,691,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,165,000 after acquiring an additional 521,456 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 130.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 653,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,122,000 after acquiring an additional 370,229 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 269.8% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 495,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,699,000 after purchasing an additional 361,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 223.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 497,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,783,000 after purchasing an additional 343,277 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

TTWO stock traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $160.36. 2,263,979 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,807,618. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.34 and a 12-month high of $171.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.30, a PEG ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Insider Transactions at Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported ($17.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($17.09). Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 2.19% and a negative net margin of 69.99%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, Director Jon J. Moses sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.25, for a total value of $378,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,981 shares in the company, valued at $3,324,626.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, President Karl Slatoff sold 90,851 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.54, for a total value of $13,495,007.54. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 87,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,965,462.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jon J. Moses sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.25, for a total transaction of $378,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,981 shares in the company, valued at $3,324,626.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TTWO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Roth Mkm lowered their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Citigroup upgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Bank of America raised shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $160.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Take-Two Interactive Software currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.22.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

