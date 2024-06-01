Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.50.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Synovus Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th.

Shares of NYSE SNV opened at $39.69 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Synovus Financial has a 52 week low of $24.40 and a 52 week high of $40.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.41.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.20). Synovus Financial had a net margin of 13.29% and a return on equity of 12.93%. The company had revenue of $537.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Synovus Financial will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is 52.05%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNV. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Synovus Financial by 333.5% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 724 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Synovus Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Synovus Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Synovus Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, American National Bank acquired a new position in Synovus Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 83.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate lending services.

