Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) CEO Sells $5,995,328.54 in Stock

Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 10,294 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $582.41, for a total transaction of $5,995,328.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,568 shares in the company, valued at $36,440,228.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Synopsys Stock Performance

Shares of SNPS stock opened at $560.80 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $557.66 and a 200-day moving average of $549.23. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $416.87 and a 52-week high of $629.38. The stock has a market cap of $85.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.07.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.03 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 23.05% and a return on equity of 22.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.76 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SNPS. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $672.00 price target (up previously from $665.00) on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Synopsys from $650.00 to $655.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $640.00 to $645.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $615.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $660.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Synopsys currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $616.18.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SNPS

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Synopsys

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNPS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,272,143,000. Swedbank AB bought a new position in Synopsys in the 1st quarter valued at $1,051,637,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Synopsys by 39.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,337,602 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,050,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514,449 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 91.6% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 2,095,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,197,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Synopsys by 12.5% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,369,890 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,211,892,000 after buying an additional 818,485 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

About Synopsys

(Get Free Report)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.