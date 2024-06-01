Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) Shares Purchased by Axiom Investors LLC DE

Axiom Investors LLC DE boosted its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN – Free Report) by 255.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,455 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,840 shares during the period. Axiom Investors LLC DE owned 0.09% of Supernus Pharmaceuticals worth $1,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUPN. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 1,117.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,449 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 115.0% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,350 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 350.7% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,314 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 4,913 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $262,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,660 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th.

In other Supernus Pharmaceuticals news, VP Padmanabh P. Bhatt sold 12,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total value of $436,572.84. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,570 shares in the company, valued at $302,606.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Padmanabh P. Bhatt sold 3,884 shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.99, for a total transaction of $128,133.16. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,570 shares in the company, valued at $282,724.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Padmanabh P. Bhatt sold 12,364 shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total value of $436,572.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,570 shares in the company, valued at $302,606.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,739 shares of company stock worth $1,076,383 over the last ninety days. 8.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SUPN opened at $27.12 on Friday. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.99 and a 52-week high of $35.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.52 and a beta of 1.01.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.39). Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1.68% and a negative net margin of 2.60%. The company had revenue of $164.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases in the United States. The company's commercial products are Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

