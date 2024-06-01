Superior Group of Companies’ (SGC) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Barrington Research

Barrington Research reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $22.00 price target on the textile maker’s stock.

SGC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Singular Research reissued a buy rating on shares of Superior Group of Companies in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Superior Group of Companies from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th.

Shares of SGC opened at $20.49 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.64 and its 200-day moving average is $15.00. The firm has a market cap of $343.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.07, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.40. Superior Group of Companies has a 52-week low of $7.36 and a 52-week high of $21.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 3.03.

Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The textile maker reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.17. Superior Group of Companies had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 6.00%. The firm had revenue of $138.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.08 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Superior Group of Companies will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Superior Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.71%.

In other Superior Group of Companies news, Director Paul V. Mellini sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.66, for a total value of $93,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 92,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,455,675.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Philip Koosed sold 9,000 shares of Superior Group of Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total transaction of $140,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,436 shares in the company, valued at $1,289,299.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Paul V. Mellini sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.66, for a total transaction of $93,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 92,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,455,675.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 27.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 1.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 129,454 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Superior Group of Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Superior Group of Companies by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 603,651 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,972,000 after acquiring an additional 2,799 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Superior Group of Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 34,259 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 4,090 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.75% of the company’s stock.

Superior Group of Companies, Inc manufactures and sells apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Branded Products, Healthcare Apparel, and Contact Centers. The Branded Products segment produces and sells customized merchandising solutions, promotional products, and branded uniform to chain retailer, food service, entertainment, technology, transportation, and other industries under BAMKO and HPI brands.

