Suntory Beverage & Food Limited (OTCMKTS:STBFY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Suntory Beverage & Food Limited (OTCMKTS:STBFY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a decline of 49.4% from the April 30th total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 63,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of STBFY stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.86. The company had a trading volume of 54,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,134. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.52. Suntory Beverage & Food has a 52-week low of $14.31 and a 52-week high of $19.48.
