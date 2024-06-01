Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) Rating Increased to Outperform at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $12.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $11.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on SHO. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a sell rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sunstone Hotel Investors has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.57.

Get Sunstone Hotel Investors alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on SHO

Sunstone Hotel Investors Stock Performance

Shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors stock opened at $10.29 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.22. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a 12 month low of $8.61 and a 12 month high of $11.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 8.17 and a quick ratio of 8.17.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $217.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.00 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a net margin of 20.69% and a return on equity of 10.75%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sunstone Hotel Investors will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This is an increase from Sunstone Hotel Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s payout ratio is 28.89%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SHO. Plato Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 106,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 6,439 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 123.9% in the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 26,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 14,469 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC raised its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 65.4% in the 1st quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 87,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 34,655 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.37% of the company’s stock.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release owns 14 hotels comprised of 6,675 rooms, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands. Sunstone's strategy is to create long-term stakeholder value through the acquisition, active ownership, and disposition of well-located hotel and resort real estate.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.