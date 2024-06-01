Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SLF) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$76.09.

SLF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$82.00 to C$83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$76.00 to C$73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. TD Securities dropped their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$71.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. CIBC increased their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$77.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$80.00 to C$79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th.

Shares of TSE:SLF opened at C$68.31 on Monday. Sun Life Financial has a 52-week low of C$61.84 and a 52-week high of C$74.94. The stock has a market cap of C$39.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$70.88 and its 200 day moving average is C$70.52. The company has a quick ratio of 84,866.00, a current ratio of 56.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.46.

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SLF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported C$1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.64 by C($0.14). Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 10.12%. The firm had revenue of C$6.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$9.96 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Sun Life Financial will post 6.3499079 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 29th. This is a positive change from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.31%.

In other news, Director Stephanie Coyles bought 900 shares of Sun Life Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$69.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$62,235.00. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Asset Management, Canada, U.S., Asia, and Corporate. It offers various insurance products, such as term and permanent life; personal health, which includes prescription drugs, dental, and vision care; critical illness; long-term care; and disability, as well as reinsurance.

