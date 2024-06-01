Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) Shares Sold by Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. lessened its position in shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Free Report) (TSE:SLF) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,804,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 84,925 shares during the quarter. Sun Life Financial makes up approximately 2.7% of Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.48% of Sun Life Financial worth $146,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SLF. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Sun Life Financial by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 60,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,988,000 after purchasing an additional 3,156 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 70.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,049,000 after buying an additional 8,902 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 34,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,659,000 after buying an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $341,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Sun Life Financial alerts:

Sun Life Financial Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of SLF opened at $50.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $29.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.88 and its 200 day moving average is $52.05. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.57 and a 12-month high of $55.46.

Sun Life Financial Increases Dividend

Sun Life Financial ( NYSE:SLF Get Free Report ) (TSE:SLF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.25 billion. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 16.97%. On average, analysts expect that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.588 per share. This represents a $2.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 29th. This is an increase from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Sun Life Financial in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SLF

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Asset Management, Canada, U.S., Asia, and Corporate. It offers various insurance products, such as term and permanent life; personal health, which includes prescription drugs, dental, and vision care; critical illness; long-term care; and disability, as well as reinsurance.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Free Report) (TSE:SLF).

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.