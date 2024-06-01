Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

Separately, Mizuho downgraded Suburban Propane Partners from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and raised their price target for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, January 29th.

Suburban Propane Partners Price Performance

NYSE SPH opened at $20.33 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.05. Suburban Propane Partners has a 52-week low of $14.42 and a 52-week high of $22.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 0.44.

Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The energy company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $498.09 million during the quarter. Suburban Propane Partners had a return on equity of 18.91% and a net margin of 8.02%.

Suburban Propane Partners Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th were paid a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 6th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.39%. Suburban Propane Partners’s payout ratio is currently 76.92%.

Insider Activity at Suburban Propane Partners

In related news, Director Harold R. Logan, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total value of $57,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $757,897.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Suburban Propane Partners

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SPH. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in Suburban Propane Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $183,000. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in Suburban Propane Partners by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 18,609 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Suburban Propane Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $331,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 1,548.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 48,919 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 45,951 shares during the period. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Suburban Propane Partners by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 103,562 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 13,770 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.94% of the company’s stock.

Suburban Propane Partners Company Profile

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail marketing and distribution of propane, renewable propane, fuel oil, and refined fuels in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Propane, Fuel Oil and Refined Fuels, Natural Gas and Electricity, and All Other.

