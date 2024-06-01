S&U (LON:SUS) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2,010.94

S&U plc (LON:SUS – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,010.94 ($25.68) and traded as high as GBX 2,020 ($25.80). S&U shares last traded at GBX 1,950 ($24.90), with a volume of 3,988 shares trading hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,180 ($27.84) target price on shares of S&U in a report on Wednesday, April 10th.

The firm has a market cap of £230.85 million, a PE ratio of 909.09 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,922.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,008.85. The company has a quick ratio of 58.00, a current ratio of 54.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.20.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 20th will be issued a dividend of GBX 50 ($0.64) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th. This represents a yield of 2.67%. This is an increase from S&U’s previous dividend of $35.00. S&U’s payout ratio is currently 8,612.44%.

S&U plc provides motor, property bridging, and specialist finance in the United Kingdom. The company was incorporated in 1938 and is headquartered in Solihull, the United Kingdom.

