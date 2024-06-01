Stria Lithium (CVE:SRA) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.11

Shares of Stria Lithium Inc. (CVE:SRA – Get Free Report) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.11 and traded as low as C$0.11. Stria Lithium shares last traded at C$0.11, with a volume of 2,000 shares trading hands.
Stria Lithium Trading Down 13.6 %
The company has a quick ratio of 5.22, a current ratio of 16.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of C$2.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.11 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.13.
About Stria Lithium
Stria Lithium Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for lithium deposits. Its flagship project is the 100% owned Pontax-Lithium that includes 68 contiguous mining claims covering an area of 3,613 hectares located in the west-central Eeyou Istchee James Bay Territory in Northern Quebec.
