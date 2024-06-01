Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRM) Short Interest Up 139.4% in May

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 147,500 shares, a growth of 139.4% from the April 30th total of 61,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 60,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Streamline Health Solutions
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STRM. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Streamline Health Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Streamline Health Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $128,000. Austin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Streamline Health Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $453,000. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its stake in shares of Streamline Health Solutions by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 740,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 72,993 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Streamline Health Solutions by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,688,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 26,201 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.74% of the company’s stock.
Streamline Health Solutions Stock Performance
Shares of STRM stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.39. The stock had a trading volume of 49,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,787. Streamline Health Solutions has a 12 month low of $0.21 and a 12 month high of $1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.40.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Streamline Health Solutions in a research note on Sunday, May 26th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.
View Our Latest Report on STRM
About Streamline Health Solutions
Streamline Health Solutions, Inc offers health information technology solutions and associated services for hospitals and health systems in the United States and Canada. The company offers RevID, an automated revenue reconciliation software; eValuator, a coding analysis platform; data comparison engine; coding and clinical documentation improvement (CDI) solutions, including CDI, abstracting, and physician query; and financial management solutions, such as accounts receivable management, denials management, claims processing, spend management, and audit management.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Streamline Health Solutions
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- Foot Locker’s Quarter Sends Doubters Running
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- Costco Wholesale Can Hit New Highs; A Rebound Is Coming
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- Chevron Eyes Hess, Exxon Resists: Here’s the Trade
Receive News & Ratings for Streamline Health Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Streamline Health Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.