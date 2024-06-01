Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRM) Short Interest Up 139.4% in May

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 147,500 shares, a growth of 139.4% from the April 30th total of 61,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 60,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Streamline Health Solutions

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STRM. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Streamline Health Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Streamline Health Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $128,000. Austin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Streamline Health Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $453,000. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its stake in shares of Streamline Health Solutions by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 740,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 72,993 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Streamline Health Solutions by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,688,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 26,201 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Streamline Health Solutions alerts:

Streamline Health Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of STRM stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.39. The stock had a trading volume of 49,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,787. Streamline Health Solutions has a 12 month low of $0.21 and a 12 month high of $1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.40.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Streamline Health Solutions ( NASDAQ:STRM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Streamline Health Solutions had a negative net margin of 82.75% and a negative return on equity of 30.84%. The business had revenue of $5.36 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Streamline Health Solutions in a research note on Sunday, May 26th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

View Our Latest Report on STRM

About Streamline Health Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc offers health information technology solutions and associated services for hospitals and health systems in the United States and Canada. The company offers RevID, an automated revenue reconciliation software; eValuator, a coding analysis platform; data comparison engine; coding and clinical documentation improvement (CDI) solutions, including CDI, abstracting, and physician query; and financial management solutions, such as accounts receivable management, denials management, claims processing, spend management, and audit management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Streamline Health Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Streamline Health Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.