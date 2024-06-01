Strategic Financial Planning Inc. Sells 289 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Strategic Financial Planning Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 289 shares during the period. Vanguard Extended Market ETF makes up 2.7% of Strategic Financial Planning Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Strategic Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $3,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $299,000. Trust Point Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,109,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 51.6% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 558.9% during the 4th quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 10,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,797,000 after acquiring an additional 9,272 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VXF traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $169.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 230,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,900. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.26. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $131.80 and a fifty-two week high of $176.20.

About Vanguard Extended Market ETF

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

