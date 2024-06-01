Strategic Financial Planning Inc. Sells 110 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Strategic Financial Planning Inc. lowered its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,299 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises 0.4% of Strategic Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Strategic Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $6,612,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 75,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,194,000 after purchasing an additional 11,008 shares during the period. Pingora Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Alley Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Alley Investment Management Company LLC now owns 56,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,092,000 after buying an additional 2,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $211,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $1.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $109.65. 2,369,178 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,976,949. The company has a 50 day moving average of $107.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.42. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $87.32 and a fifty-two week high of $111.57. The stock has a market cap of $79.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

