Strategic Financial Planning Inc. Buys 1,672 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Strategic Financial Planning Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,318 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,672 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Strategic Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Strategic Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $1,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 17,525,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,848,000 after buying an additional 248,019 shares during the last quarter. Quadratic Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadratic Capital Management LLC now owns 14,432,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,390,000 after purchasing an additional 153,669 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 327.1% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 13,385,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,748,000 after purchasing an additional 10,251,581 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 8.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,306,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,886,000 after buying an additional 566,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 6.4% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,222,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,679,000 after buying an additional 312,230 shares during the last quarter.

SCHP stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.92. 879,675 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,259,112. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 52-week low of $49.50 and a 52-week high of $52.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.62 and its 200 day moving average is $51.70.

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

