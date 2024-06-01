Strategic Financial Planning Inc. Acquires 21,581 Shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Strategic Financial Planning Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 374,825 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,581 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF accounts for 6.1% of Strategic Financial Planning Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Strategic Financial Planning Inc. owned 0.12% of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF worth $7,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the fourth quarter worth $748,000. CAP Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $251,000. Human Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $418,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 9,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. REIT ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Trading Up 1.9 %

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.71. The stock had a trading volume of 3,746,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,391,194. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.74. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $16.63 and a 12 month high of $20.95. The stock has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.49 and a beta of 0.97.

About Schwab U.S. REIT ETF

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.