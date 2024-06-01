Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.120-0.190 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.140. The company issued revenue guidance of $630.0 million-$645.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $635.0 million. Stratasys also updated its FY24 guidance to $0.12-$0.19 EPS.

Stratasys Stock Down 4.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SSYS opened at $8.66 on Friday. Stratasys has a fifty-two week low of $8.58 and a fifty-two week high of $21.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.74.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. Stratasys had a negative net margin of 20.38% and a negative return on equity of 2.68%. The business had revenue of $156.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Stratasys will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SSYS shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Stratasys from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Stratasys in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Stratasys in a research note on Wednesday. They set a buy rating for the company.

Stratasys Company Profile

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers range of 3D printing systems, which includes polyjet printer, Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM) printers, stereolithography printing systems, origin P3 printers, and selective absorption fusion printer for additive manufacturing, and tooling and rapid prototyping for various vertical markets, such as automotive, aerospace, consumer products and healthcare.

