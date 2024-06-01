StockNews.com Upgrades First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) to “Hold”

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

First Community Stock Performance

FCCO stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.74. 17,278 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,593. First Community has a 1-year low of $15.40 and a 1-year high of $22.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.73 million, a PE ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.34. First Community had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 12.32%. The business had revenue of $24.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.83 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that First Community will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

First Community Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in First Community by 41.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,373 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in First Community by 522.1% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 3,465 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,908 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in First Community during the first quarter worth about $239,000. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in First Community by 8.1% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 32,688 shares of the bank’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in First Community in the 4th quarter valued at about $670,000. 61.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank that provides various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates through Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit segments.

