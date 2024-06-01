StockNews.com Upgrades First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) to “Hold”

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday.
FCCO stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.74. 17,278 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,593. First Community has a 1-year low of $15.40 and a 1-year high of $22.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.73 million, a PE ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.
First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.34. First Community had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 12.32%. The business had revenue of $24.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.83 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that First Community will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.
First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank that provides various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates through Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit segments.
