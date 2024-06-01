StockNews.com Upgrades CTS (NYSE:CTS) to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CTS (NYSE:CTS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of CTS from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Sidoti downgraded CTS from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 7th.

Get CTS alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on CTS

CTS Stock Performance

NYSE CTS opened at $52.95 on Wednesday. CTS has a twelve month low of $35.50 and a twelve month high of $54.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.15 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.65.

CTS (NYSE:CTS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $125.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.75 million. CTS had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that CTS will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CTS Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. CTS’s dividend payout ratio is 9.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CTS news, SVP Martin Baumeister sold 5,733 shares of CTS stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.39, for a total transaction of $300,351.87. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,037,898.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Martin Baumeister sold 5,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.39, for a total transaction of $300,351.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,037,898.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kieran M. O’sullivan sold 27,905 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total transaction of $1,314,604.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 455,643 shares in the company, valued at $21,465,341.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,335 shares of company stock valued at $3,248,248 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTS. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its position in shares of CTS by 160.3% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 963,954 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $45,103,000 after purchasing an additional 593,641 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CTS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,855,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in CTS in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,859,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in CTS by 181.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 216,035 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $9,017,000 after acquiring an additional 139,269 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in CTS by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,729,923 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $113,947,000 after buying an additional 122,600 shares during the last quarter. 96.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CTS Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CTS Corporation manufactures and sells sensors, actuators, and connectivity components in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides encoders, rotary position sensors, slide potentiometers, industrial and commercial rotary potentiometers. It also provides non-contacting, and contacting pedals; and eBrake pedals.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CTS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.