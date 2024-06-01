StockNews.com Lowers VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) to Buy

StockNews.com downgraded shares of VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

Shares of NYSE EGY opened at $6.38 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.23. The stock has a market cap of $660.07 million, a P/E ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.32. VAALCO Energy has a fifty-two week low of $3.55 and a fifty-two week high of $7.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The energy company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $100.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.23 million. VAALCO Energy had a return on equity of 14.04% and a net margin of 13.60%. Equities analysts expect that VAALCO Energy will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $0.063 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. VAALCO Energy’s payout ratio is 41.67%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EGY. Foundry Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of VAALCO Energy by 65.4% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 877,205 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,939,000 after purchasing an additional 347,005 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VAALCO Energy by 13.2% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,192,299 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,234,000 after purchasing an additional 138,810 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of VAALCO Energy by 1.3% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 237,100 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in VAALCO Energy by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,666,535 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $24,876,000 after acquiring an additional 26,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in VAALCO Energy by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,739 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 3,650 shares during the last quarter. 50.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Gabon, Egypt, Equatorial Guinea, and Canada. The company holds 58.8% interest in the Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block covering an area of approximately 46,200 gross acres located offshore in the Republic of Gabon in West Africa.

