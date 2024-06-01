StockNews.com Lowers BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on BOK Financial from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $99.00 to $97.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $97.10.

Get BOK Financial alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on BOKF

BOK Financial Price Performance

BOKF stock opened at $90.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $90.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.22. The stock has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. BOK Financial has a 1 year low of $62.42 and a 1 year high of $96.40.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The bank reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.19. BOK Financial had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The business had revenue of $806.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.70 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.43 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that BOK Financial will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BOK Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 32.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling at BOK Financial

In related news, Director Steven Bangert sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.66, for a total value of $274,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,398,305.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 56.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of BOK Financial

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in BOK Financial by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 85,067 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,804,000 after acquiring an additional 28,367 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 233.7% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 47,983 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,838,000 after purchasing an additional 33,602 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 325,236 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,012,000 after purchasing an additional 14,639 shares in the last quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation increased its holdings in BOK Financial by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation now owns 3,361,707 shares of the bank’s stock worth $287,930,000 after acquiring an additional 38,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in BOK Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $5,375,000. 34.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BOK Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BOK Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOK Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.