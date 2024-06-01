StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.
ZW Data Action Technologies Price Performance
CNET stock opened at $0.78 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.91 and a 200-day moving average of $0.91. ZW Data Action Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.65 and a 12-month high of $1.45.
ZW Data Action Technologies Company Profile
