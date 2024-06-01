StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on IBTX. Piper Sandler cut shares of Independent Bank Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $48.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 target price (up from $46.00) on shares of Independent Bank Group in a research note on Wednesday. Hovde Group dropped their price target on shares of Independent Bank Group from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Independent Bank Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Independent Bank Group from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Independent Bank Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.33.

NASDAQ:IBTX opened at $46.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.49 and a 200-day moving average of $44.58. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 18.20 and a beta of 1.36. Independent Bank Group has a one year low of $32.75 and a one year high of $53.25.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. Independent Bank Group had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 4.97%. The business had revenue of $119.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Independent Bank Group will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IBTX. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,711,543 shares of the bank’s stock worth $146,792,000 after buying an additional 414,666 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Independent Bank Group in the 3rd quarter worth $6,326,000. First Dallas Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Independent Bank Group in the 3rd quarter worth $3,996,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,114,470 shares of the bank’s stock worth $107,588,000 after buying an additional 40,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 770,665 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,211,000 after buying an additional 35,806 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Independent Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

